Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.