Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

