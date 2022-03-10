Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.63.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
