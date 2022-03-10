Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.