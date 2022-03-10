Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock worth $711,827,821. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.47 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $386.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

