Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50.
