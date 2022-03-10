Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.16 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.