Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Gates Industrial reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 682,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,739. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

