Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.