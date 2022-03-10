Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 29,913 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,251,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

