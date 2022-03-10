Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 121,471.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

