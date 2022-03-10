Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

