Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HLF opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

