Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,031 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

