GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.32

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 17864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

