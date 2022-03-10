GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of GEAGF stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

