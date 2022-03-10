General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company's earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past year, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.31.

General Electric stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

