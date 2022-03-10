Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.
NYSE:GCO traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The firm has a market cap of $991.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
