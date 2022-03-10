Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 822,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkaline Water were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 895,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alkaline Water by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 38,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

WTER opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

