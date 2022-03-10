Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

