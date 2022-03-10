Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

RNW opened at $8.56 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

