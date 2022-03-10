Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Horizon Global by 333.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 26,875 shares of company stock worth $140,851. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

