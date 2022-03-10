Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 330,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 82.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $302.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Summit Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.