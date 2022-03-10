Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.42. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

