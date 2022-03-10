Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Stock Position Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

