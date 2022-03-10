Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.16.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

