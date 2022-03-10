Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,632. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.