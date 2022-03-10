Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. 245,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,392. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

