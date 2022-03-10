Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. National Retail Properties makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,454. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

