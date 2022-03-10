Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

LUMN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 478,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,852,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

