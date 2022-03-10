Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,760. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.98 and a 200-day moving average of $342.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

