Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.68) to GBX 1,105 ($14.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,556. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

