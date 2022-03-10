Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $538.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,276. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $434.63 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

