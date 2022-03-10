Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Director Buys $51,000.00 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLT opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.65 million, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

