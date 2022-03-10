Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 580. The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 778050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

