Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

