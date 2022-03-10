Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of GL opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
