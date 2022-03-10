Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 93.9% in February

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLUC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

About Glucose Health (Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

