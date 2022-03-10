Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 10,850 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,063,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,556,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

