GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 28,027 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 2.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 140,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,188. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.