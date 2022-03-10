GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. 336,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,718. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

