Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Graham by 57.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $582.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

