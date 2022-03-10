Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Up 14.7%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.00 ($19.57) and last traded at €16.75 ($18.21). 669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.60 ($15.87).
The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million and a P/E ratio of 33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.81.
Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)
