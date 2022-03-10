Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Up 14.7%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.00 ($19.57) and last traded at €16.75 ($18.21). 669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.60 ($15.87).

The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million and a P/E ratio of 33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.81.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

