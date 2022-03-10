Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 443251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
