Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Grange Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
About Grange Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Grange Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grange Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.