Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Grange Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Grange Resources

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project in Tasmania; and Southdown magnetite project that covers an area of approximately 1700 hectares located in Western Australia.

