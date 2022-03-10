Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.20

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.20 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 155.10 ($2.03), with a volume of 996648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.02).

The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

