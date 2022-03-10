Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Announces Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,809. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 134,683 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

