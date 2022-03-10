GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

