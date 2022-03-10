GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)
