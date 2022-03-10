Greenville Federal Financial Corp (OTC:GVFF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Greenville Federal Financial Corp (OTC:GVFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Greenville Federal Financial stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Greenville Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07.

