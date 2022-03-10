Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,303 ($30.18) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,704.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,928.02. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

