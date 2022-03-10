Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Increases Dividend to GBX 42 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Greggs stock traded down GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,232 ($29.25). 354,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,301. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,704.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,928.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRG. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

