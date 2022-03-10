Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Griffon were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Griffon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Griffon by 104,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

