Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells $23,173.94 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 818 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $23,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GO opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.